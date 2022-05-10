Severe weather, heavy rainfall threat return Wednesday

Temperatures this week have been reflecting summer-like temperatures and will continue to hover between the 70s and 90s despite more severe weather threats with heavy rainfall possible through the end of this week.

Today will be one to take advantage of with afternoon sunshine expected following a cloudy morning along with highs in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Wednesday.

Clouds will gradually move back into the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, becoming partly cloudy ahead of more showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning before temperatures rise into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon hours with partly cloudy skies expected throughout the day.

A warm front is projected to move through the area late tomorrow, bringing in more heat and humidity to the area. This mix of heat and humidity with pockets of sunshine are key ingredients for strong to severe thunderstorm development. We are tracking the chance for strong to severe storms for tomorrow evening into the overnight hours. The primary concerns with this round of possible severe weather include heavy rainfall, large, damaging hail, and damaging winds/wind gusts. A tornado or two cannot fully be ruled out despite the minimal threat for them. If a tornado were to form, it would be closely related to where the warm front is in the area.

These thunderstorms are projected to bring in heavy rainfall at times. The ground in general is already saturated from the previous showers and thunderstorms that have been moving through the area over the past 2 weeks. This leaves little room for water absorption in the ground. This could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas or areas there is already standing water. Rain totals will range from a quarter of an inch up to around 2 inches possible. Totals will be higher closer to the western half of the state, with the highest totals projected for the Willmar area.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours into Thursday as temperatures dip into the low 70s by Thursday morning. Despite partly cloudy skies forecasted for Thursday, there is yet another chance for some strong to severe storms possible in the area. All modes of severe weather are possible on Thursday, large, damaging hail, damaging winds/wind gusts, and a couple of tornadoes. These storms will fire along a cold front that is projected to move through the area. This cold front will not only bring seasonal temperatures back to the area but the threat of the strong to severe weather possible through the afternoon into the evening hours Thursday as temperatures rise into the low 90s by the afternoon hours.

Heading into the weekend, we will start to see drier conditions move into the area with minimal rain chances mixed in throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be near seasonal in the low to mid-70s with a mix of cloudy skies and sunshine.

By next week, seasonal to just below seasonal temperatures stick around the area with minimal rain chances continuing. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s with a nice mix of sunshine and cloud coverage.

