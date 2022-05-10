South Central’s Uniquely Abled Academy is first in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central’s Uniquely Abled Academy is currently the first one available in Minnesota.

A fully funded program designed to provide individuals with Autism with hands-on training needed to prepare for a career as a computer numerical control operator.

South Central College in North Mankato is the 10th college in the country to open this academy.

This training program places most graduates into employment.

“We actually take a step further by creating partnerships with other state agencies. Local agencies such as MRCI and MVAC and then go the extra length to find employer partners that will hire and take on these graduates when they are done with their training,” said Jim Hanson, dean of business and industry at South Central College.

Thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services and funding from Industry Partners of South Central. The uniquely Abled Academy is free to all qualifying applicants.

“The other nine schools, 99% job placement rate currently, so we want to help the local employers find uniquely skilled candidates to come and do the work. The first goal is to get these individuals hired and get them a good job. CNC Machinists make $50,000-$70,000 a year,” explained Hanson.

The program runs from June 6 through Aug. 26.

All qualified individuals are encouraged to apply by Friday, May 13.

