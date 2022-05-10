Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

South Central’s Uniquely Abled Academy is first in Minnesota

South Central College in North Mankato is the 10th college in the country to open this academy.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central’s Uniquely Abled Academy is currently the first one available in Minnesota.

A fully funded program designed to provide individuals with Autism with hands-on training needed to prepare for a career as a computer numerical control operator.

South Central College in North Mankato is the 10th college in the country to open this academy.

This training program places most graduates into employment.

“We actually take a step further by creating partnerships with other state agencies. Local agencies such as MRCI and MVAC and then go the extra length to find employer partners that will hire and take on these graduates when they are done with their training,” said Jim Hanson, dean of business and industry at South Central College.

Thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services and funding from Industry Partners of South Central. The uniquely Abled Academy is free to all qualifying applicants.

“The other nine schools, 99% job placement rate currently, so we want to help the local employers find uniquely skilled candidates to come and do the work. The first goal is to get these individuals hired and get them a good job. CNC Machinists make $50,000-$70,000 a year,” explained Hanson.

The program runs from June 6 through Aug. 26.

All qualified individuals are encouraged to apply by Friday, May 13.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

Faribault wins 11-7.
Cougars fall to Falcons
South Central’s Uniquely Abled Academy is first in Minnesota
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase
Block Party 2022- MY Place
Mankato Youth Place’s annual Block Party taking place Saturday