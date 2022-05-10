Spring Lake Park prepares for season opening

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato is prepping the Spring Lake Park Swim Area for its opening at the end of the month.

The complex is set to open on Memorial Day weekend, and crews are hard at work preparing.

Crews are currently dewinterizing the pool and cleaning the area before filling and heating the pool.

Dreary weather throughout April limited the work that crews were able to get done, but officials said that the complex is still set to open right on schedule.

It does get a little concerning with all the wind that we’ve had blowing debris around, which will ultimately get filtered out, but it just means a little more work for the filter. You know all in all we started when we wanted to. You know the rain just means a little more drainage that happens,” North Mankato Public Works Director Nate Host said.

The city is also preparing for the launch of its new splash pad near Fallenstein Playground, which the city said should be completed in June.

’We have all the features here in town ready, so it’s really just getting those permits approved, they only need three to four weeks to get that put together, so yeah, we’re looking forward to unveiling that to the public in June sometime,” Host said on the project.

North Mankato says that anybody with questions concerning either facility should contact city hall.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.