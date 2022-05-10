Waterloo teen charged with sexual abuse after allegedly impregnating 13-year-old

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo teen is facing charges for allegedly having sex with, and impregnating, a 13-year-old.

Mitchell Gray is charged with third degree sexual abuse.

A criminal complaint says the alleged incident happened at a home in Central City sometime between the dates of May 1, 2021 and August 10, 2021, when Gray was 17-years-old.

The complaint also says a DNA test, after the child was born, confirmed Gray was the father.

The alleged third degree sexual abuse happened before the law was changed on July 1, 2021 making it second degree sexual abuse.

