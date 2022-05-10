Your Photos
Windom Area Health seeks to establish mental health clinic

FILE — Windom Area Health says the focus of the proposed mental health clinic is to help...
FILE — Windom Area Health says the focus of the proposed mental health clinic is to help patients in the emergency department who might find better help in a clinic setting.(KEYC, File)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - A healthcare provider in Southern Minnesota says it’s working to establish a walk-in mental health clinic.

Windom Area Health says the focus of the proposed mental health clinic is to help patients in the emergency department who might find better help in a clinic setting.

The provider recently sent out a survey to learn what patients see as their highest priority in healthcare.

Lack of mental health care in the area was the number one concern based on the survey results.

Windom Area Health adds that a group involving community members across several industries are in the infancy stages of planning the desired mental health clinic.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

