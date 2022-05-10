Your Photos
Wisconsin avian flu restrictions extended to all domestic birds

Bird flu is highly contagious among bird populations, but not human.
Bird flu is highly contagious among bird populations, but not human.(Tobin Jones / AMISOM Photo)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials banned taking any type of domestic bird to a live event in the Wisconsin as they step up safety measures designed to contain the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection issued the new mandate Tuesday, stating it replaces and expands upon the one handed down early last month that placed the restrictions only on poultry.

The agency explained the new regulations come as the highly contagious variant of the bird flu keeps cropping up in domestic and wild birds. So far, DATCP has recorded cases in 11 counties across the state.

The order will remain in effect until 30 days after the last recorded case of the virus in a domestic flock, officials indicated. The list of events covered by ban include, shows, exhibitions, and swap meets.

DATCP considers domestic birds to be any that are held in captivity, such as including poultry, ratites, pet birds, and farm-raised game birds that have not been released into the wild.

Already millions of birds, a bulk of which were in Jefferson Co., have been killed as officials try to stem the virus’ spread.

For now, the agency urges poultry owners to continue with strict biosecurity protocols and to keep their flocks indoors whenever possible.

