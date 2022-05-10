Worker dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the death of a construction worker who was run over by a skid loader Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred in Montgomery near the intersection of Highway 99 and County Road 140. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene around 9 a.m.
The sheriff’s office, Montgomery Fire Department and a medical chopper responded.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
