Worker dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the death of a construction worker who was run over by a skid loader Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in Montgomery near the intersection of Highway 99 and County Road 140. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene around 9 a.m.

The sheriff’s office, Montgomery Fire Department and a medical chopper responded.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

