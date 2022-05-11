Congressional candidate Carnahan reports threats while campaigning

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Faribault are attempting to identify a driver who made threatening comments and swerved their vehicle at Jennifer Carnahan Tuesday evening.

The Faribault Police Department said Carnahan, who is a candidate to fill the seat of her late husband Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, was campaigning door-to-door when she was approached in the 1000 block of 1st Street SE by an individual who made several threatening comments to her.

Carnahan also reported that the individual swerved his vehicle at her as she walked away.

Officers are attempting to identify the individual in question. He is described as a white male, approximately 18-20 years old and driving a blue Ford Focus.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and our officers are working to identify the involved suspect and his vehicle,” Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said. “We are requesting assistance from witnesses or individuals who may have additional information. Our investigation remains ongoing at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Faribault Police Department at (507) 334-4305.

