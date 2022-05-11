DAISY Award given to Mayo Clinic Health System nurses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The DAISY Foundation stands for Disease Attacking the Immune System and it honors nurses across the globe with a prestigious award.

“They all have a story and heart behind it. That’s really what the nurses bring to the patients is that heart and just the caring that they provide for the patients,” nursing education specialist for southwest Minnesota region Erin Kleve stated.

Officials at Mayo Clinic Health System and The DAISY Foundation are teaming up to give back to the frontline workers that give us so much.

The DAISY award is a prestigious recognition program used by more than 5,000 health care facilities and schools worldwide.

Nurses like September Meyer are just one of many to be honored with the healers touch, cinnamon roll and certificate.

“I’m just shocked, I didn’t know this was this big,” DAISY Award recipient September Meyer explained.

"No one more deserving than September to receive a nursing award. She goes above and beyond every day with the things that she does or whether she is working with patients one-on-one or whether she is working on quality," assistant professor of family medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System Erin Westfall

Erin Westfall assistant professor of family medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System who nominated September was speechless when she found her co-worker and friend was one of three chosen by the DAISY Foundation.

“My heart was actually just giddy with excitement and even all day this morning I knew what was coming. I just had a smile on my heart all day.”

September has touched a lot of lives in her 18 years as a nurse, and 10 at the Eastridge campus including Erin Kleve who was trained in by none other than September.

“We worked a lot of evening shifts together and she used to make me mochas almost every time I worked. She was like I need a mocha, I am making you a mocha,” Kleve said.

Throughout the last couple of COVID years, she was never found without her contagious personality.

“September through all of this has been giving it everything that she has whether she is potentially pulled to work in a hospital or a different clinic or even to do COVID swabs. Not one moment did I see her falter in her passion for medicine and providing good health care,” Westfall explained.

Why nursing for me, because I like helping people,” Meyer stated.

