Fillmore County withdrawals from three county corrections partnership

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday, the Fillmore County Board of Commissioners approved a recommendation to withdraw from the Joint Powers Agreement for Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted (DFO) Community Corrections.

DFO Community Corrections provides victim services as well as corrections supervision and services to adults and juveniles in Dodge, Fillmore, and Olmsted counties.

According to Fillmore County Administration, the board had been discussing this move for years, citing budget increases to DFO Community Corrections and the ability to provide community corrections services without the Joint Powers Agreement.

“The premise of the Minnesota Community Corrections Act was to ‘promote efficiency and economy in the delivery of correctional services’ at a local level,” said Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee. “Fillmore County has chosen to pursue more local control of its services and Olmsted County supports this decision.”

Any of the three counties can opt to withdraw from DFO Community Corrections if it notifies the other two counties by June 1 of each year.

A withdrawing party is obligated to continue making financial contributions and to allow employees of the Community Corrections department to continue providing services until the date the withdrawal becomes effective.

The withdrawal becomes effective on January1. Dodge and Olmsted County will remain under the Joint Powers Agreement.

Olmsted County has had a community corrections partnership with Fillmore County since 1974.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.