Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fillmore County withdrawals from three county corrections partnership

Pen and paper
Pen and paper(WOIO)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday, the Fillmore County Board of Commissioners approved a recommendation to withdraw from the Joint Powers Agreement for Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted (DFO) Community Corrections.

DFO Community Corrections provides victim services as well as corrections supervision and services to adults and juveniles in Dodge, Fillmore, and Olmsted counties.

According to Fillmore County Administration, the board had been discussing this move for years, citing budget increases to DFO Community Corrections and the ability to provide community corrections services without the Joint Powers Agreement.

“The premise of the Minnesota Community Corrections Act was to ‘promote efficiency and economy in the delivery of correctional services’ at a local level,” said Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee. “Fillmore County has chosen to pursue more local control of its services and Olmsted County supports this decision.”

Any of the three counties can opt to withdraw from DFO Community Corrections if it notifies the other two counties by June 1 of each year.

A withdrawing party is obligated to continue making financial contributions and to allow employees of the Community Corrections department to continue providing services until the date the withdrawal becomes effective.

The withdrawal becomes effective on January1. Dodge and Olmsted County will remain under the Joint Powers Agreement.

Olmsted County has had a community corrections partnership with Fillmore County since 1974.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

September Meyer was honored with the healers touch, cinnamon roll and certificate
DAISY Award given to Mayo Clinic Health System nurses
Police lights
UPDATE: Police arrest man after shooting in Mason City
MSHSL
High School Boys Volleyball one vote shy from sanctioning
Michael Lang listens to day two of testimony in his murder trial. Lang is accused of killing...
Law enforcement witnesses give bulk of testimony in second day of trial for man accused of killing Sgt. Jim Smith
Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley voted down a bill that would keep abortion legal...
Senators Ernst and Grassley vote against keeping abortion legal nationally