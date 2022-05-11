Your Photos
Hydroponic garden seeing success at Washington Elementary

By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at Washington Elementary in Mankato are adding a homegrown element to their school lunches.

This morning, students harvested lettuce from their “Flex Farm” which is a hydroponic garden that is run on water and nutrients.

Every two weeks they plant lettuce seeds and then transfer them into the machine when they are ready to grow more.

Once the process is done, then they harvest the vegetable to be eaten in their school lunches.

The kids get to help from the beginning to the end and today they harvested 16 pounds of lettuce for lunch which will be tacos.

