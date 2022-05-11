Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw will retire after 43-year career

FILE - Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw watches his team during the second half of an NCAA...
FILE - Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw watches his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw will retire on June 30 after 43 years coaching college basketball, head coach Fran McCaffery announced Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw will retire on June 30 after 43 years coaching college basketball.

Speraw began his career as a graduate assistant under Lute Olson on Iowa’s 1980 Final Four team and ended it as a 12-year assistant under Fran McCaffery.

The Sioux City, Iowa, native helped guide the Hawkeyes to 20 or more wins eight of the last 10 years.

Speraw was head coach at Central Florida from 1994-2010 and at Pensacola (Florida) Junior College from 1988-90.

He also made assistant coaching stops at Denver, Florida Southern and Florida.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato