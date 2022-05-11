Your Photos
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames

A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning vehicle.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning vehicle in Harrison County, in western Iowa.

In a Facebook post, the Iowa State Patrol shared an image of the suspect’s vehicle on fire.

“This driver was fortunate to not have injuries after deciding to elude Troopers on I-29 in Harrison County,” ISP said in the post. “Troopers safely & successfully deployed stop sticks. The driver continued to drive on their flat tires which caused their vehicle to catch fire.”

After getting the driver out of the burning car, ISP said troopers drove the person directly to jail.

Troopers did not identify the driver.

