Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Law enforcement witnesses give bulk of testimony in second day of trial for man accused of killing Sgt. Jim Smith

Michael Lang listens to day two of testimony in his murder trial. Lang is accused of killing...
Michael Lang listens to day two of testimony in his murder trial. Lang is accused of killing Sgt. Jim Smith.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The bulk of testimony Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of killing Sgt. Jim Smith came from law enforcement who were there the night he was killed.

Michael Lang is accused of shooting and killing Sgt. Smith last April. Police say Lang barricaded himself in his home after assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop. Sgt. Smith was shot while trying to retrieve Lang from his house in Grundy Center. Lang’s trial is taking place in Hamilton County where it was moved due to pretrial publicity.

Former Grundy County Deputy Zachary Andersen was first on the witness stand for day two of testimony. He was emotional describing the moment he watched Sgt. Smith fall to the ground.

Andersen said he could hear Lang yelling from his home after the shooting.

”He said something to the effect of come in and start shooting. And at one point he said something to the effect of I’ll kill you like I killed your buddy,” he recalled.

The jury later heard from a trooper who physically pulled Sgt. Smith’s body from the area where he had been shot. Trooper Matthew Lively said he tried calling for Smith at first, but he was unresponsive as he shouted his name.

“I was yelling out loud Jim, Jim, you know trying to get some sort of response. And when he was unresponsive then I took it upon myself to make my way over from my location to where Jim was to at least get him out of line of sight from this doorway because in my mind this is where the threat is going to be or come from,” he explained.

We also heard testimony from two Troopers who were in Lang’s basement when the shooting happened. They said they could hear him shouting that if they were still downstairs by morning he would come down and shoot them.

Officers who were inside the BearCat that was eventually used to ram Lang’s house and ultimately bring him into custody testified as well. The driver said Lang shot at the windshield which would have hit him if the bullet would have made it through the glass.

Witness testimony concluded Wednesday afternoon after evidence was shown, such as Sgt. Smith’s uniform he was wearing when he died and the gun Lang is accused of using in the crime.

The trial will continue Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

September Meyer was honored with the healers touch, cinnamon roll and certificate
DAISY Award given to Mayo Clinic Health System nurses
Police lights
UPDATE: Police arrest man after shooting in Mason City
MSHSL
High School Boys Volleyball one vote shy from sanctioning
Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley voted down a bill that would keep abortion legal...
Senators Ernst and Grassley vote against keeping abortion legal nationally