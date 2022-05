MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 1 Mankato West softball team returned to action against Northfield in a Big 9 Conference match-up Tuesday.

The Scarlets would go on to win this game by a final of 11-2.

Abbi Stierlen capped off the Scarlets’ offensive showcase with a grand slam in the contest.

