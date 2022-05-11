Mayo Blood Center calling for O- blood donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Clinic Blood Center is putting out an urgent call for O- blood donors.

Officials with the blood center said due to breaks from school and work, seasonal illness, vacations with family and friends and weather, people may donate less and less frequently, causing an emergent need for help with donations at this time. Blood donations are used patients undergoing surgeries or treatment for medical problems, such as cancer, bleeding disorders, liver damage, burns and severe bacterial infections.

To schedule your blood donation appointment, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center 507-284-4475.

Here’s where you can donate blood:

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center Located on the main floor of the Hilton Building Open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saint Marys Campus Located at Joseph M-86 Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



If you are you unsure of your blood type, the blood center will help you find out. Officials said every time you donate blood you get a physical exam. Health workers check your blood pressure, heart rate and hemoglobin and then at your next donation you can find out your blood type. Blood center officials said you must be present to receive patient information.

