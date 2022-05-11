MDH asks parents to look for signs of hepatitis in children

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Epidemiologists with the Minnesota Department of Health are investigating three Minnesota children under the age of 3 who had liver inflammation and may be part of a national cluster of hepatitis in children.

While the cause remains under investigation, MDH says it might be associated with infection with a type of virus known as adenovirus type 41. Yet, many other potential factors are being investigated.

Some signs of liver inflammation include yellowing of the eyes or skin, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, and joint pain.

“In these cases that we are particularly interested in, the usual virus that causes hepatitis hasn’t been identified – that’s the hepatitis A-E viruses that we usually think of. Instead, what they have found in many, but not all, these cases are different viruses called the adenovirus, which is a virus that can commonly cause infection in children, but it is not a common cause of hepatitis, especially, severe hepatitis,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious-diseases physician at the Mayo Clinic.

Until more information is available, health experts say the best advice for those seeking to protect themselves and their families is to use the general disease prevention measure.

