Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota anglers prepare for fishing opener

Come Saturday, the calm waters are going to be filled with boats, and the shores lined with anglers hoping to bring home a big catch.
By Jared Dean
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Come Saturday, the calm waters are going to be filled with boats, and the shores lined with anglers hoping to bring home a big catch.

“Making sure you got everything lined up and ready to go and prepare to wait a little bit on the boat ramps, they are going to be quite busy this year,” Scheels fishing manager Matt Smith said.

Businesses like R&R Bait and Tackle in New Ulm have seen an increase in customers coming through their doors in preparation for the big day.

“It gets to be pretty overrunning, sometimes you have a line of people,” R&R Bait and Tackle owner Francis Riger said.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expecting packed lakes this weekend due to the recent warm weather after a cold spring. The message for anglers this weekend is always the same: be careful when heading out to the lake.

A key thing to remember ahead of the fishing opener is safety, for everyone in the boat. Making sure that everyone has a life vest, that fits nice and snug, so you are ready to go.

Life jackets are one of the simplest ways boaters can stay safe on the water. Other advice includes having a safety throw cushion in the boat. The DNR warns that due to the more dramatic changes in weather, those on the water should remember that the water is still going to be cold, despite the warm air temperatures.

“The temperature change in the water column, the fish are going to react they sense the warm water,” Southern Minnesota DNR fisheries manager Jack Lauer said. “They become more active. Some fish like walleye and northern pike are done spawning. They are hungry and they are ready to eat, should be great for southern Minnesota on shallow lakes.”

Another piece of advice, in addition to making sure your boat is loaded with the right safety gear, is to make sure your boats and equipment are in working order to avoid delays at the landing docks.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

Nyawuor James Chuol was reported missing on Monday.Daniel Gatluak Puot We’ll
Search efforts intensify for missing Mankato woman
Search efforts intensify for missing Mankato woman
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Albert Lea
Mankato East claws past Albert Lea
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Albert Lea
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Albert Lea
HIGHLIGHTS: Nicollet vs. New Ulm Cathedral
Nicollet overpowers New Ulm Cathedral