Minnesota anglers prepare for fishing opener

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Come Saturday, the calm waters are going to be filled with boats, and the shores lined with anglers hoping to bring home a big catch.

“Making sure you got everything lined up and ready to go and prepare to wait a little bit on the boat ramps, they are going to be quite busy this year,” Scheels fishing manager Matt Smith said.

Businesses like R&R Bait and Tackle in New Ulm have seen an increase in customers coming through their doors in preparation for the big day.

“It gets to be pretty overrunning, sometimes you have a line of people,” R&R Bait and Tackle owner Francis Riger said.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expecting packed lakes this weekend due to the recent warm weather after a cold spring. The message for anglers this weekend is always the same: be careful when heading out to the lake.

A key thing to remember ahead of the fishing opener is safety, for everyone in the boat. Making sure that everyone has a life vest, that fits nice and snug, so you are ready to go.

Life jackets are one of the simplest ways boaters can stay safe on the water. Other advice includes having a safety throw cushion in the boat. The DNR warns that due to the more dramatic changes in weather, those on the water should remember that the water is still going to be cold, despite the warm air temperatures.

“The temperature change in the water column, the fish are going to react they sense the warm water,” Southern Minnesota DNR fisheries manager Jack Lauer said. “They become more active. Some fish like walleye and northern pike are done spawning. They are hungry and they are ready to eat, should be great for southern Minnesota on shallow lakes.”

Another piece of advice, in addition to making sure your boat is loaded with the right safety gear, is to make sure your boats and equipment are in working order to avoid delays at the landing docks.

