MnDOT crews replace beam on damaged North Mankato bridge

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Department of Transportation crews worked Tuesday to replace a damaged beam on a bridge in North Mankato that connects Highway 169 and Lookout Drive.

A garbage truck hit the bridge back in October. One beam was already repaired. A second beam could not be fixed and instead is being replaced.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) installed a new beam Tuesday, May 10, 2022, under the northbound U.S. Highway 169 off-ramp that connects with Lookout Drive in North Mankato, Minn. (KEYC)

The project will replace the damaged beam as well as the deck and barrier.

It’s hoped the ramps reopen early next month.

