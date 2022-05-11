Your Photos
MnDOT crews replace beam on damaged North Mankato bridge

The project will replace the damaged beam as well as the deck and barrier.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Department of Transportation crews worked Tuesday to replace a damaged beam on a bridge in North Mankato that connects Highway 169 and Lookout Drive.

A garbage truck hit the bridge back in October. One beam was already repaired. A second beam could not be fixed and instead is being replaced.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) installed a new beam Tuesday, May 10, 2022,...
Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) installed a new beam Tuesday, May 10, 2022, under the northbound U.S. Highway 169 off-ramp that connects with Lookout Drive in North Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)

It’s hoped the ramps reopen early next month.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

