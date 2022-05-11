Your Photos
New Ulm investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct dismissed by city

FILE - A former New Ulm investigator is no longer employed with the city after being charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in early April.(Facebook/Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A former New Ulm investigator is no longer employed with the city after being charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in early April.

In a statement to KEYC News Now, the City of New Ulm says that Eric Gramentz’s last date of employment was Monday, May 9.

RELATED: New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct

Gramentz had been employed by the city since Feb. 27, 2005. He was responsible for investigating crimes, documenting the details of the investigation and providing courtroom testimony.

