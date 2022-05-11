Your Photos
Nurses recognized with first DAISY Awards at Mayo Clinic Health System in SWMN

FILE - Several nurses were honored this week with the first round of DAISY Awards in the Southwest Region of Mayo Clinic Health System.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several nurses were honored this week with the first round of DAISY Awards in the Southwest Region of Mayo Clinic Health System.

DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

Nurses Elizabeth (Liz) Johnson, September Meyer and Sue Ellen Heide of Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato were recipients of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Nurse leader Amanda Rollins received The DAISY Nurse Leader Award.

Mayo Clinic Health System recently partnered with The DAISY Foundation to launch the program for registered and licensed practical nurses working at Mayo Clinic Health System facilities in the Southwest Minnesota region.

The DAISY Award is a recognition program used by over 5,000 health care facilities and schools worldwide to recognize registered and licensed practical nurses who demonstrate extraordinary service and compassion.

“I am excited to announce the first group of awardees for The DAISY Award program in our region,” says Lisa McConnell, chief nursing officer, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota. “Liz, September, Sue Ellen and Amanda received their nominations due to the compassionate and exceptional care they provide, and they deserve the professional recognition that The DAISY Award offers.”

Nurses are nominated for The DAISY Award by patients, family members, visitors, physicians, nursing colleagues or allied health staff members who experience or observe extraordinary care and compassion being provided by the nurse.

Nominations can be completed online at mayoclinichealthsystem.org/DAISYAWARD. Every quarter a selection committee reviews the nominations and selects winners.

The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family.

Barnes succumbed at the age of 33 in 1999 to complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, an uncommon auto-immune disease.

The care that Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired them to create The DAISY Award to thank nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Learn more at daisyfoundation.org.

