Search efforts intensify for missing Mankato woman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The search for a missing Mankato woman is intensifying as it enters week three.

30-year-old Nyawuor Chuol, who goes by the name Sunday, was last seen on April 25 leaving the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake.

Mankato Department of Public Safety officials believes Chuol walked across Highway 14 to a nearby lake. There’s been no sign of her since.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have assisted with the search by foot and using boats, drones and helicopters.

Nyawuor James Chuol was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, in Mankato, Minn. She was wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. Chuol is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 911 or (507) 387-8744. (Facebook/Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office)

Choul has now been missing for more than two weeks. Her family says authorities are bringing in new tools including two boats, sonar technology and cadaver dogs.

They’re also taking a closer look at a small pond near the lake, located closer to the highway.

Chuol’s father flew in from Kenya to help.

”She’s a part of us. She’s a part of the family. You know, we feel a gap when Sunday’s not with us,” James Chuol said. “She’s very lovely because she’s been a lovely daughter because we know her so much, and we love her.”

Chuol’s family is inviting the public to get involved. Two search parties have been organized Thursday and Saturday at 10 a.m. by Christian Aid Ministries.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.