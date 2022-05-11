Your Photos
Search efforts ramp up for Nyawuor Chuol

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office provides an update this morning as the search for a missing Mankato woman enters week three.

30-year-old Nyawuor Chuol, who goes by the name Sunday, was last seen on April 25 leaving the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake.

Mankato Department of Public Safety believes Chuol walked across Highway 14 to a nearby lake.

There’s been no sign of her since.

At a press conference this morning, authorities said new tools including two boats, sonar technology and cadaver dogs.

Additional efforts this morning include shoulder-to-shoulder searchers in the small pond near Casey’s gas station.

Captain Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a Christian-faith based group will join searchers later this week for as he says “a fresh set of eyes.”

Barta adds that the Sheriff’s Department is using every resource available to bring closure for the family.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

