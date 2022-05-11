Your Photos
Senators Ernst and Grassley vote against keeping abortion legal nationally

Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley voted down a bill that would keep abortion legal across the nation.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s two senators voted down a bill that would keep abortion legal across the nation.

The Senate voted on the ‘Women’s Health Protection Act’ on Wednesday, which would protect access to abortion under federal law, end state restrictions on waiting periods and mandatory ultrasounds, and would give health care providers the right to provide abortion care.

The bill ultimately failed 49-51 in the Senate. Grassley and Ernst have been longstanding opponents of abortion, and their “no” votes were expected.

The vote came in the wake of a leaked draft opinion that showed a majority of U-S Supreme Court justices support overturning Roe v. Wade.

Iowa currently bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

