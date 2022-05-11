Senators Ernst and Grassley vote against keeping abortion legal nationally

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s two senators voted down a bill that would keep abortion legal across the nation.

The Senate voted on the ‘Women’s Health Protection Act’ on Wednesday, which would protect access to abortion under federal law, end state restrictions on waiting periods and mandatory ultrasounds, and would give health care providers the right to provide abortion care.

The bill ultimately failed 49-51 in the Senate. Grassley and Ernst have been longstanding opponents of abortion, and their “no” votes were expected.

The vote came in the wake of a leaked draft opinion that showed a majority of U-S Supreme Court justices support overturning Roe v. Wade.

Iowa currently bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.