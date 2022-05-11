Severe weather likely today and tomorrow

Despite the summer-like temperatures and humidity in the area, strong to severe storms are likely this afternoon into the overnight hours along with tomorrow afternoon into Friday morning.

Temperatures today will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon hours as showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in southwestern Minnesota around 5 pm this evening.

Thunderstorms are projected to start developing around 5 pm between Marshall and Sioux Falls. The storms are likely to move northeast into central and eastern Minnesota through the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. All modes of severe weather are possible, that includes large hail, damaging winds/wind gusts, and a couple of tornadoes. We are also looking at the threat of heavy rainfall with localized flooding possible.

These thunderstorms are capable of dropping heavy rainfall at times, with projected rainfall totals looking to range between three-quarters of an inch up to 2 inches possible around the area. The heaviest rainfall will fall between southwestern Minnesota near Sioux Falls, South Dakota, north and northeast towards the Twin Cities.

Showers and thunderstorms may continue through the overnight hours into tomorrow before we get a minor break from precipitation.

Tomorrow may start off on the drier side with possible pockets of sunshine, but a second round of strong to severe storms is possible tomorrow afternoon into the late-night hours.

Tomorrow’s thunderstorms will start developing in southwestern Minnesota around 4 and 5 pm, moving east northeast through the state into the late-night hours. We will be watching these storms for all modes of severe weather which includes large hail, damaging winds/wind gusts, and a couple of tornadoes possible. Heavy rain is also possible with these thunderstorms and could add another quarter of an inch or so.

By the end of Thursday, portions of southern Minnesota may have collected anywhere from 1 inch up to 3 inches of rain at most. This could lead to localized flooding or standing water due to the grounds already being wet and saturdated. The ground cannot hold any more water, therefore, standing water/flooding would be the outcome. There is also a slight chance for possible mud/rock slides in portions of southern Minnesota where there are steep, rocky hillsides.

The good news is, by Friday we will start to see quieter weather move into the area with minimal rain chances throughout the weekend and next week as temperatures return to near seasonal and just below seasonal in the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

Showers and thunderstorms past Thursday aren’t expected to return to the area until mid to late next week.

