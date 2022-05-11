Silent Art Auction to benefit mental health programs at LCWM schools

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, volunteers in Lake Crystal are hosting a silent art auction to support mental health programs in schools.

The goal is to benefit mental health and wellness programs for students and staff in the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School District.

Art pieces are being donated by students and artists from the community. The action includes 30 selected pieces of an art collection from an anonymous donor.

The two-day event is taking place at 5 p.m. on May 16 and May 23 at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary.

“Talking with other parents, I have learned we all have similar challenges, just with raising kids. But then when you add on the pandemic and the stress of budgets and all other different things, it adds up for our teachers, our staff and, our students, and we wanted to acknowledge their needs,” volunteer Gina Cooper said.

The anonymous art collection donation includes large and small canvases and framed prints from artists including Charles Putnam, Brian Frink, Robert Finkler, and Paul Hapke.

The silent art auction is a free community event and is still welcoming new art pieces.

Visit the Art Silent Auction’s Facebook event for more information.

