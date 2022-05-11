Your Photos
St. Peter students raise nearly $2K after Penny War benefit

By Michael McShane
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Students from St. Peter Middle School have something to be proud of after raising over a thousand dollars for the St. Peter Public Library program.

The money was raised through a Penny Wars competition. Students from different classrooms take part in placing spare change in jars outside classrooms. Pennies and dollars are considered positive while nickels, dimes and quarters are deemed negative towards the class total.

The end goal is to be the class with the highest positive dollar amount.

By the end of the competition, Saint Peter students accumulated more than $1,700 dollars to donate to the St. Peter Public Library program.

