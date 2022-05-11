UPDATE: Police arrest man after shooting in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) - Mason City Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after a shooting at 8th Street and North Van Buren Avenue Tuesday evening.

Witnesses described the shooter and police recovered shell casings at the scene of the shooting. One man was was injured but did not require medical attention.

Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. police executed a search warrant at Kalab Scott Van Scyoc’s home in the 100 block of 8th Street SW when he was inside and subsequently arrested. This comes after leaving the scene on his bike with his gun Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting victim and Van Scyoc know each other.

Van Scyoc is charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Domestic Abuser, Reckless Ues of a Firearm Causing Bodily Injury and Discharge of a Firearm Inside City Limits.

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – There is a stand off happening in Mason City right now.

According to Mason City Police Department, a SWAT team and multiple other agencies are at a home in the 100 block of 8th Street SW.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area and say the public is not in any danger.

As of 4:50 p.m., we do not know the details of what is going on but police say the situation is contained.

KTTC will provide updates as they come.

This is a developing story.

