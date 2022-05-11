TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Severe storms are possible through this evening. Large hail, tornadoes and very heavy rain will be possible across much of central and southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for much of southern Minnesota until 9pm. Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, spring-like weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be warm and humid. Thunderstorms will continue to develop across far southern Minnesota this afternoon and move northeast late this afternoon into this evening. Large hail, damaging straight line wind gusts and even a few isolated tornadoes will be possible. An even bigger concern with storms today is the potential for locally very heavy rain. Our atmospheric environment today is prime for “training thunderstorms.” That is when storms develop and move over the same area repeatedly like train cars on a track. If this happens, locally heavy rainfall amounts of two to four or more inches would not be out of the question. Storms will likely move east into far Eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin by late evening.

Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as today. Highs will likely climb into the low 90s tomorrow afternoon. Once again, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late tomorrow afternoon and especially tomorrow night into Friday morning. Large hail and damaging straight line wind gusts will be the primary threat; however, an isolated tornado is also possible. While locally heavy rain will be possible, heavy rain is not as big of a threat tomorrow.

Storms will move out late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Behind the storms, cooler and drier air will roll in. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Mostly dry, comfortable weather will continue through much of next week.

