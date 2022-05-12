Your Photos
Hy-Vee signs Statement of Support for the Nation’s Guard and Reserve (ESGR)

Georgia Van Gundy, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and chief customer...
Georgia Van Gundy, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and chief customer officer for Hy-Vee, and Rebecca Coady, chair of Iowa ESGR, stand with Jon Cox, Hy-Vee’s director of recruiting; Dave Mitchell, volunteer support technician, Iowa ESGR; Maj. James Foley, United States Army Reserve; and other members of the ESGR, United States Army and Navy Reserves and Iowa National Guard after signing the ESGR Statement of Support on May 10, 2022, at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines, Iowa.(Hy-Vee, Inc.)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) - This week, Hy-Vee, Inc. extended its support to veteran and active duty military member employees by joining the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Statement of Support Program.

The mission statement of the Support Program is to increase employer support of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military.

By signing the Statement of Support, Hy-Vee pledges that:

  • It fully recognizes, honors, and complies with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.
  • It will provide managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.
  • It appreciates the values, leadership, and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists and Veterans.
  • It will continually recognize and support our country’s Service members and their families, in peace, in crises, and in war.

In a ceremony that was held at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines, Iowa, representatives from the ESGR, United States Army and Navy Reserves, and Iowa National Guard were all in attendance at the signing of the Statement of Support, which was signed by Georgia Van Gundy, executive vice president, chief administrative officer, and chief customer officer for Hy-Vee.

“Hy-Vee has long supported our nation’s active-duty and veteran military members through our Hy-Vee Homefront program,” Van Gundy said. “We are honored to extend that support by joining the ESGR Statement of Support Program to let our employees who are also members of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units know that we are here for them and will support them as they continue to serve our country.”

