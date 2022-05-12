More storms tonight, a pleasant weekend ahead

After a hot and humid afternoon, severe thunderstorms will once again be possible late this afternoon and tonight. An isolated tornado or two will be possible, especially across far western and southwestern Minnesota, but the primary severe threat with storms tonight will be damaging straight line wind gusts. After this round of storms rolls out late tonight, cooler, more comfortable weather will roll in for the weekend.

The rest of today will be hot and humid. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. A line of thunderstorms will develop across central and eastern South Dakota this afternoon and move east into western Minnesota by early evening. That line of storms will move from west to east to cross southern Minnesota throughout the evening. Strong, damaging straight line wind gusts and large hail will be the primary severe threat. An isolated tornado is also possible, especially in the earlier stages of the storms as they move across eastern South Dakota into far western Minnesota. Storms will exit the region by late evening.

The upcoming weekend will be dry and much more pleasant. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thundershower and high temps in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s by early next week. We will remain mostly dry on Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance of scattered showers or thundershowers by Wednesday.

