Portion of Highway 19 closed for repair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists are advised that Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gibbon will close at 3 p.m. today.

Crews will be working to make repairs to the roadway caused by erosion.

Traffic will be detoured to Hwy 15, and Sibley County Roads 25 and 22.

Highway 19 is expected to be closed for about a week for repairs.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor www.511mn.org for updates.

