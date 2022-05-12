Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Portion of Highway 19 closed for repair

FILE - The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed access to Hwy 19 from Henderson to Hwy...
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed access to Hwy 19 from Henderson to Hwy 169 yesterday.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists are advised that Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gibbon will close at 3 p.m. today.

Crews will be working to make repairs to the roadway caused by erosion.

Traffic will be detoured to Hwy 15, and Sibley County Roads 25 and 22.

Highway 19 is expected to be closed for about a week for repairs.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor www.511mn.org for updates.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle
Mbox 30 fentanyl pills, also referred to as “blues,” are made to look like 30 mg oxycodone...
Mankato man arrested, charged with drug possession

Latest News

A meteorologist from Mexico was killed in a crash on I-90 Wednesday near Worthington. (Source:...
Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash
Duluth Lift Bridge
2022 ‘Love Your Block’ Duluth mini-grant applications now available
The family of Nyawuor Chuol, who goes by Sunday, was joined by the public for a search party,...
Public joins search for missing woman Nyawuor Chuol
The family of Nyawuor Chuol, who goes by Sunday, was joined by Christian Aid Ministries for a...
Public joins search for missing woman Nyawuor Chuol