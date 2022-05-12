Your Photos
Prep Athlete: Schommer shines for Cathedral

Emily Schommer is the loudest voice in the Cathedral dugout.
By Rob Clark
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(KEYC) -New Ulm Cathedral softball is historically one of the top programs in southern Minnesota with a rich tradition of producing state tournament caliber teams.

One of the biggest catalysts for the Greyhounds in 2022 is senior catcher Emily Schommer, who’s our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

When it comes to the Cathedral dugout, senior Emily Schommer is the loudest voice you’ll hear and a player everyone on the team gravitates toward.

“Over the year, I’ve really started to focus on making sure everyone is comfortable on the team, feeding off each other. Hey guys! And making sure that they’re loose which plays into me being loose too,” said Schommer, Prep Athlete of the Week.

“She’s helped build a culture of cheering, positivity and respect for everybody just trusting teammates that everyone can do better. She’s the leader on our team, we call her our spark plug. If she’s having an off day, everyone’s having an off day. She’s who we look to for leadership and results,” said Jamie Kuehn, Cathedral Head Coach.

Schommer also does the talking with her bat, leading the team in batting average, home runs and RBI’s.

“My biggest key I think this season is just being mentally prepared for it. I always have positive self-talk. I have three phrases I always say before I go up to bat. I have a little shimmy as my teammates know, and I go up there. My whole mentality is attack attack attack,” Schommer added.

But it’s Schommer’s work behind the plate that’s invaluable to Cathedral as another coach on the diamond. The senior is taking her high IQ of the game to Division II U-Mary next year.

“Softball’s always been my life since little three year old Emily playing catch with my dad. I think this is something I’m so thankful to be able to continue four more years doing the thing I love the most. I’m excited for the team and excited to build the team into a winning program and be a part of that,” said Schommer.

Schommer’s leadership on and off the field is why the senior is our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

