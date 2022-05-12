Public joins search for missing woman Nyawuor Chuol

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The search for a missing Mankato woman continues.

The family of Nyawuor Chuol, who goes by Sunday, was joined by Christian Aid Ministries for a search party, which started this morning at 10 a.m.

Members of the community came out to Casey’s Gas Station in Eagle lake where they met with the family.

Many brought equipment such as drones and four wheelers to help with the search.

Search parties are combing through areas of interest around Highway 14 near Casey’s, looking for any evidence that can help guide authorities and family to the whereabouts of Choul.

