Recent storm caused little storm damage to the area

By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The storm last night caused some damage, but not as much as anticipated.

Most of the damage was to trees in the area and across southern Minnesota.

There were reports of telephone poles that were down in Blue Earth County as well.

North Mankato is asking the public to drop off any branches that fell off trees at the North Mankato Recycling Plant.

