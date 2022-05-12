Severe weather threat continues tonight ahead of quieter, pleasant weather

Following an afternoon and evening full of severe weather Wednesday, a second round of strong to severe storms is likely tonight before quieter, pleasant weather takes precedence in the area.

Today will start off similar to Wednesday with a few morning thunderstorms in the northern portion of the area before sunshine peeks through with highs in the low 90s by this afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the afternoon into this evening ahead of the next round of strong to severe storms.

A line of storms will be firing up along a cold front that will move west to east across the region. These storms will form into a linear line as they progress west to east, starting between 5 and 6 pm in South Dakota and Nebraska. The line of storms will move eastward, crossing into Minnesota around 8 and 9 pm tonight. This line of storms will be capable of producing straight-line, damaging winds up to 60 mph or greater and large hail up to an inch in diameter or greater. The threat for a tornado or two is minimal, though it cannot be fully ruled out. The line of storms will continue to grow as it moves east, potentially forming into a squall line, or bow echo, as it makes its way through the area, reaching Mankato between 10 and 11 pm tonight.

A squall line, or bow echo, is a linear line of storms that stretches north to south and generally moves west to east. The strongest winds associated with this type of setup/storm system are typically located along the bow or the part of the line of storms that pushes outward. This type of system gets the name bow echo as it makes the shape of a bow (like a bow and arrow). This part of the storm is also typically the fastest moving area of the storm, also why the strongest winds are associated with this area of the storm.

Strong to severe storms are likely with this setup and may continue into the overnight hours. As the line of storms continues to move northeast out of southern Minnesota, a few training isolated thunderstorms may move through the area between 3 am and 8 am tomorrow morning.

Once the training showers and thunderstorms clear out of the area, we will see a gradual clearing of the clouds. Sunshine is expected by the late afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Quieter (drier) weather will stick around through the weekend with temperatures mainly in the low to mid-70s with a few upper 60s mixed in. We will see a nice amount of sunshine with these pleasant temperatures before showers and thunderstorms return by the middle to end of next week.

