Steps taken towards Windom Area Health walk-in mental health clinic

Windom Area Health says mental health has been an increasingly important issue, one which calls for access to services close to home(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - A committee recently held their second meeting, where they discussed splitting into groups to tackle the logistics.

Topics included Education and awareness, a business plan, the course of technology and the services to be provided.

Organizers say they’re pleased with the process so far.

“I think that this group didn’t show any evidence of suffering from analysis paralysis. Where we aren’t going to just talk about things and we are actually get to the point where people are going to benefit from the services and the people who need mental health services will be able to get them,” community health manager at Windom Area Health Jessica Schmit said.

Windom Area Health says mental health has been an increasingly important issue, one which calls for access to services close to home.

“It’s not okay for people to have to drive a couple of hours to get help. It’s not okay for people in crisis to be on the wait list for month to get help for mental health services. So, that is what we hope to combat by starting this process,” community health planner at Des Moines Valley Health and Human Services Janette Simon explained.

Right now, there is no definite timeline for the proposed walk-in clinic.

