Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - A storm chasing meteorologist from Mexico died in a crash involving downed power lines in Nobles County Wednesday .

Martha Lilian Llanos Rodriguez, 30, of Mexico City, was killed in the crash on I-90 east of Worthington.

The Minnesota State Patrol Crash says Rodriguez was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle on I-90 that had stopped to avoid hitting downed power lines. That’s when an eastbound semi collided with their vehicle. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Bradford Scott Barrett, 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Diego Alvaro Campos, 37, of Chili and 33-year-old Aldo Alberto Viscara-Avilez were transported to a hospital in Worthington to be treated for their injuries.

The semi-driver, Jaskaran Singh, 26, of Ottawa, Canada, was not injured.

The patrol says a third vehicle collided only with the power lines. The driver, Tyler Scott Gilbery, 23, of Tea, South Dakota, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

