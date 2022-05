NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Severe storms wreaked havoc on residents of northwest Iowa and southern Minnesota Wednesday evening.

Take a look at some of the damage below, or visit KEYC.com/Photos to upload your photos and videos.

This story will be updated throughout the night.

Strong winds caused a tree to be uprooted near Trimont, Minn., Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Steph Markey | Steph Markey)

Strong winds create funnels on Minnesota Lake WOW! This was taken during the storms this evening by Dana Lamb on the western shores of Lake Ballantyne in Madison Lake. Posted by KEYC News Now on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

