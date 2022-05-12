Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa.

KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places.

Xcel Energy says there are currently 13 outages in the Mankato area that impacts over 4,000 customers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.