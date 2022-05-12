Your Photos
Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

By Jake Rinehart
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa.

KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places.

Xcel Energy says there are currently 13 outages in the Mankato area that impacts over 4,000 customers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

