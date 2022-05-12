Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America, to host a Spring Camporee

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts are making their escape as the organization will be hosting a Spring Camporee on May 14, at Camp Norseland.

The theme of the event is Escape to Unknown Lands.

Each troop in attendance will be picked a country to study and learn about its culture.

They will be representing that country as part of the camporee sharing with other aspects of that culture including food, dance, crafts, costumes, etc.

Countries troops picked to represent includes Austria, Haiti, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Scotland, Poland, Norway, Japan, Ireland, Germany, Cuba, Australia, Mexico, and the United States.

The purpose of this camporee is to have Scouts learn about other cultures and to shares aspects of those cultures with others.

The interest in creating this sort of camporee came from Scouts attending the World Jamboree in 2019 hosted by the United States at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in West Virginia. Here over 40,000 Scouts and leaders attended from 152 nations.

Scouts will also be taking various merit badges including Citizenship in the Nation, Home Repairs, Scouting Heritage, Genealogy, Photography, Fingerprinting, Healthcare Professionals, and Indian Lore.

Merit badge classes will be held in the morning and unit country presentations will take place in the afternoon.

