Ukrainian Minnesota State Mankato alumna reunited with her mom

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After months of uncertainties, a Minnesota State University, Mankato alumna from Ukraine was reunited with her mom for some special days.

“I was ready to graduate and on Feb. 24, unfortunately, news came to our house. The war on Ukraine started. Russia did invade my native country,” Anna Hansen said.

Hansen was in her last semester of graduate school at Minnesota State Mankato when she heard the news of her hometown of Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine. It was one of the first ones to be bombarded when the Russian invasion began.

“My native city was in the news every single time I turned it on. Talking to my friends and family. It was devastating... If I ever come back, I feel like, for me, it is going to be so foreign. I have this beautiful city in my memory over holidays, lights, and laughs; the greatest times and I just want to remember it like that,” explained Hansen.

Anna Hansen’s mom, Valantyna, stayed with a good friend in a home cellar that served as their shelter for about nine days.

That’s when Anna started her journey to bring her mom to the U.S.

“She probably had a little over an hour to grab all of her necessities, what she had. She forgot a few documents. She told me that all her life, she was able to fit in one suitcase, that’s just crazy,” stated Hansen.

At first, they were told they had to wait several months for Valantyna’s visa to be approved.

That’s when Anna reached out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Her office helped secure a visa for Valantyna to leave Kharkiv.

About 20 days later, Anna’s mom was ready to fly to the U.S.

“This is just one of so many stories of Minnesotans who have relatives in Ukraine, we have over 100 cases we work on to try to bring home to safety,” Kobluchar said.

The Uniting for Ukraine program provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members to come to the U.S. and stay temporarily.

Valantyna arrived in Minnesota last Thursday, just in time to celebrate her daughter’s graduation and Mother’s Day.

