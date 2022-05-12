Your Photos
Waseca High School receives AED donation

A Plainview family is donating a life saving device to Waseca High School in honor of their son, who they previously lost due to cardiac arrest
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASECA , Minn. (KEYC) - In July 2019, 16-year-old Aiden Miller passed away from Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Now, his family is making strides to ensure that fewer families have to endure the same loss.

The Miller family is donating Automated External Defibrillators, or AEDs, to communities across Minnesota, and today they donated one to Waseca High School.

“We just think it’s really important to get the word out about Sudden Cardiac Arrest in the young. One in three-hundred youth has an undetected heart condition that could cause Sudden Cardiac Arrest. One athlete dies every three days from Sudden Cardiac Arrest and it’s the leading killer of kids on school campuses,” said Aiden’s mother Karen Miller.

The sentiment meant even more to the Waseca community, especially in athletics.

Their football coach, Brad Wendland, suffered Sudden Cardiac Arrest during a game last September, and this donation will ensure that the device is available no matter where the teams go to play.

“It happens so fast. I mean, listening to Karen and Dan tell their story about Aiden, it’s exactly what happened to me. And I didn’t have enough time to say ‘I don’t feel good. Something’s wrong.’ It happened too fast. Not that it makes it impossible for bad things to happen, but it sure does increase the likelihood of saving someone’s life. It’s simple as that,” said Wendland.

The AED will join the athletic department’s existing AED, allowing one to travel with the team while the other remains back home.

