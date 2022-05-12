Your Photos
Wild fox in Minnesota tests positive for Avian Influenza

By Michael McShane
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The first confirmed case of avian influenza in a wild mammal in Minnesota has been found.

A wild fox found in Anoka County has tested positive for the highly pathogen known more commonly as Bird Flu.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was alerted to the positive case by the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The DNR routinely responds to reports of sick wildlife and conducts testing for many wildlife diseases and in light of these findings will now add avian influenza to the routine screening process for foxes.

This year’s strain of bird flu is more aggressive and has caused more deaths amongst domestic poultry and wild birds than the previous strain in 2015.

