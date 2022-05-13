Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Auburn grad Vederian Lowe signs 4-year rookie contract with Minnesota

Lowe was a sixth-round pick for Minnesota in this year’s draft
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (79) in action during the first half of an NCAA...
Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (79) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Illinois won 23 - 20. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (WIFR) - After being selected in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft by the Vikings, Vederian Lowe and his new team have inked a contract together.

According to Pioneer Press, Lowe’s contract is signed on a four-year, $3.86 million contract. Along with the contract, the Pioneer Press also reports Lowe will receive a signing bonus of $197,873.

Lowe was a 2017 Auburn grad and spent the past five seasons playing LT at Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

West wins 8-3.
Mankato West tops Rochester Mayo
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. Rochester Mayo
Emily Schommer is the loudest voice in the Cathedral dugout.
Prep Athlete: Schommer shines for Cathedral
Prep Athlete: Schommer shines for Cathedral