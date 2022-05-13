Baby formula shortage hitting Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The baby formula shortage has grown from a nuisance to a full blown crisis in the last couple of months and it’s not going to get better any time soon.

“Parents don’t have the formula, the food to feed their children. Some parents are attempting homemade formulas and other ways to feed their babies. Those ways just don’t meet the infants nutritional needs,” pediatrician at Mankato Clinic Dr. Kelly Bride said.

The problem can be traced back to supply chain issues and the Food and Drug Administration investigating Abbott, a major producer of infant formula.

From the investigation the FDA found traces of a pathogen in Abbott’s Michigan plant, which have been linked to the deaths of two infants.

“A handful of companies in the United State that make that formula for infants so when one of those companies can’t produce formulas it causes a huge issue in supply,” Bride explained.

Dr. Kelly Bride, a pediatrician from the Mankato Clinic, warns families to be cautious with homemade formulas.

“It can also cause problems with babies’ electrolytes and potentially cause seizures and even death if used for too long.”

The shortage has hit Mankato, and has been putting stress on families.

“Like Mankato Area Mom’s Facebook page, it’s constant constant posts about formula shortages. Where can I get it, I have this in the mail for anyone who needs it, I can donate it,” co-owner of Northside Hair Co. and Unique Hair and Ink Jennifer Clark stated.

Especially nonprofits like Feeding Every Baby which is why mother of seven and co-owner of Northside Hair Company, Jennifer Clarke let her company become a drop-off location for the nonprofit.

Clarke says that even though she is posting on their Facebook page there isn’t a lot of formula to go around.

“You can only get what you can see in the community and if the community can’t see it and get it then it is not their to volunteer either.”

Clarke feels for all of the struggling mothers and fathers out there who might have to face the day where they cannot feed their children.

“Then not have to worry about weather you can provide for your baby or not. That’s just a stress that nobody wants to have.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.