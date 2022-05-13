Bethany Lutheran College held spring commencement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Even though not everyone was in attendance due to studying abroad or involvement in sports, this is one of the largest spring graduating classes at Bethany.

Staff says enrollment numbers continue to climb every year.

114 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, a time to reflect on their college experience and all they’ve learned.

“This group when they came in, when you take out break and you take out holidays and things like that. These students have had about 600 academic days, we talk about the change that happens over those 600 days. Never did I expect this kind of change or the things that they had to do. Just the resolute spirits that they have to kind of go through and to celebrate this on such a great day,” Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Jason Lowrey said.

This is only the second in-person spring commencement ceremony that BLC has had since the pandemic.

