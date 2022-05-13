Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a citizen found a body believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol.

“Somebody was in a canoe and had come across a body in that area of the swamp on the south side of Eagle Lake southwest, actually, of that body of water near Casey’s,” Blue Earth Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Barta said.

Family members confirmed to KEYC News Now that Chuol “isn’t with us anymore.”

The body was discovered Friday around 9 a.m. in a swamp near Highway 14 and a Casey’s gas station, where Chuol was last seen on April 25.

Surveillance video showed the 30-year-old Mankato woman leaving on foot toward the highway.

Investigators believe she walked across the four-lane and down to the lake.

Search efforts have been underway for almost three weeks.

“State patrol helicopter, drones, our drone was up there, boats, we do what we could from foot, waiters and stuff too,” Barta said.

Barta said the terrain made it difficult to search.

“It’s not easy. You’ve got your mix of wooded areas, grassland, swamp area and just open bodies of water so a lot of different very, very challenging areas to search,” Barta said.

The sheriff’s office suspects recent storms may have led to the discovery.

“Knowing how hard we searched that area, the effort we put into it, all of a sudden we have a storm event occur with strong winds and the rain and changing, and my mind goes to wondering if that did have something to do with it and if that did play a part in the discovery of her today,” Barta added.

The body has been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

“They’ll conduct a post-mortem, an autopsy, and then they will communicate with us, and it will be kind of a collaborative effort from that point forward, an exchange of information. They’ll make us aware of anything of relevance anything that we need to know about,” Barta explained.

Barta says the process usually takes about six weeks.

