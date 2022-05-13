Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

The calm after the storm, pleasant weekend ahead

Quiet conditions with sunshine returns following several rounds of severe storms this week.
Quieter, pleasant weather moves in for the weekend.
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Following a week with several rounds of strong to severe storms, the calm has arrived with quiet conditions and a pleasant weekend to enjoy.

Yesterday was the last round of strong to severe storms in the area for a while, however, they caused some major damage across portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, and Minnesota. There were just over 450 total storm reports yesterday across the country, and 90% of them were associated with the line of storms (a squall line) that moved through the region. There were even category 2 hurricane-force winds reported around the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area. One station measured a 107 mph wind gust!

Those storms pushed through into southern Minnesota but thankfully had drastically died down as they moved into the area, with minimal damage reported in southern Minnesota.

Thankfully, we are done with the rounds of strong to severe storms as there is no severe weather outlook in the area. The severe weather outlook has been pushed east to Wisconsin and Illinois.

This means we can all take a deep breath and enjoy a much quieter weekend with pleasant temperatures.

Today will start off with cloudy skies and lingering showers in portions of Minnesota, however, by the later afternoon hours, we will start to see mostly sunny skies move in as clouds clear out, with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s by this afternoon.

This weekend will remain pleasant despite a few isolated shower chances possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will range in the low to mid-70s with a few isolated shower chances on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

Next week will start off quiet and pleasant with sunshine lingering into the start of the week as temperatures continue to hover in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures will be a tad below average.

By Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, showers and thunderstorms are projected to return to the area and linger on and off through Friday as temperatures continue to hover just below average in the low to mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle
Strong winds caused a tree to be uprooted near Trimont, Minn., Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Storms wreak havoc across northwest Iowa, southern Minnesota

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
Storms have passed, a dry and pleasant weekend ahead
Clouds are pictured during a storm Wednesday, May 11, 2022, near Truman, Minn.
Wednesday’s storm caused little damage to the area
Wednesday’s storm caused little damage to the area
A wall of dust in Sanborn County blown up by winds at the front a storm system on May 12, 2022.
PHOTOS: Powerful winds raise wall of dust as severe storm moves through region