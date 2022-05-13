The calm after the storm, pleasant weekend ahead

Following a week with several rounds of strong to severe storms, the calm has arrived with quiet conditions and a pleasant weekend to enjoy.

Yesterday was the last round of strong to severe storms in the area for a while, however, they caused some major damage across portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, and Minnesota. There were just over 450 total storm reports yesterday across the country, and 90% of them were associated with the line of storms (a squall line) that moved through the region. There were even category 2 hurricane-force winds reported around the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area. One station measured a 107 mph wind gust!

Those storms pushed through into southern Minnesota but thankfully had drastically died down as they moved into the area, with minimal damage reported in southern Minnesota.

Thankfully, we are done with the rounds of strong to severe storms as there is no severe weather outlook in the area. The severe weather outlook has been pushed east to Wisconsin and Illinois.

This means we can all take a deep breath and enjoy a much quieter weekend with pleasant temperatures.

Today will start off with cloudy skies and lingering showers in portions of Minnesota, however, by the later afternoon hours, we will start to see mostly sunny skies move in as clouds clear out, with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s by this afternoon.

This weekend will remain pleasant despite a few isolated shower chances possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will range in the low to mid-70s with a few isolated shower chances on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

Next week will start off quiet and pleasant with sunshine lingering into the start of the week as temperatures continue to hover in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures will be a tad below average.

By Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, showers and thunderstorms are projected to return to the area and linger on and off through Friday as temperatures continue to hover just below average in the low to mid-70s.

