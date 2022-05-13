Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road
MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban recounted a frightening situation for a sheriff’s deputy and K-9 during Thursday night’s storms when heavy rain washed out a county highway.
The sheriff said the deputy was driving along County Highway A in Maple Valley when the pavement collapsed under the vehicle.
Heavy rain had undermined a section of the roadway where there was a culvert.
The SUV dropped into the rushing water. The impact with the ditch triggered the air bags.
The deputy was able to get out quickly with his K-9 and was helped by a member of the highway department.
The sheriff writes, “We thank God there were no injuries or loss of life.”
The deputy was responding to a tree falling on a vehicle when the highway gave way.
